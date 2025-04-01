Price Hikes Propel Protests: Yediyurappa Leads Charge Against Karnataka Government

The price of diesel in Karnataka is set to rise by Rs 2 per liter, prompting former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B.S. Yediyurappa to spearhead a protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Wednesday. The demonstration targets the Congress-led State Government's frequent hikes in essential commodity prices.

Yediyurappa criticized the Congress for internal disputes over the Chief Minister position, implying power takes precedence over public welfare. He announced that the BJP's protests will persist for days, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi joining similar demonstrations in Mysuru. Yediyurappa appealed to journalists, affected by the hikes, to stand against government policies. When questioned about BJP leader Yatnal's expulsion, he withheld comments.

The former Chief Minister accused the Siddaramaiah government of ignoring public welfare, likening it to a "Tughlaq Darbar." He cited price increases in diesel, petrol, bus fares, and milk, highlighting the Rs 4 rise in milk prices and a 36 paise per unit hike in electricity tariffs. The increase in the cost of installing transformers for farmers was noted, along with significant hikes in stamp duty and property taxes imposed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

