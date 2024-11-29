Priyanka Gandhi's Historic Victory: A New Chapter in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary, has officially embarked on her role as the Member of Parliament for Wayanad after taking her oath recently. Her victory in the Wayanad bypolls was marked by a substantial margin of 4,10,931 votes, surpassing the lead secured by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, during the general elections.

In a significant move, Priyanka is set to hold a joint public meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the opposition leader in Lok Sabha, on November 30 in the hill constituency. This visit marks Priyanka's inaugural trip to Wayanad as its MP, emphasizing her commitment to her new role as an elected representative.

The public meeting is scheduled to be held at Mukkam in the Thiruvambadi assembly constituency in Kozhikode district. Following this, receptions are planned in Karulai, Wandoor, and Edavanna at different intervals in the afternoon, highlighting a packed schedule for the new MP.

