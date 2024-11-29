Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Historic Victory: A New Chapter in Wayanad

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recently took oath as MP of Wayanad, marking her first visit to the constituency. She will hold a public meeting with her brother Rahul Gandhi on November 30. Priyanka secured her electoral victory with a significant margin in the Wayanad bypolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:11 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's Historic Victory: A New Chapter in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary, has officially embarked on her role as the Member of Parliament for Wayanad after taking her oath recently. Her victory in the Wayanad bypolls was marked by a substantial margin of 4,10,931 votes, surpassing the lead secured by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, during the general elections.

In a significant move, Priyanka is set to hold a joint public meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the opposition leader in Lok Sabha, on November 30 in the hill constituency. This visit marks Priyanka's inaugural trip to Wayanad as its MP, emphasizing her commitment to her new role as an elected representative.

The public meeting is scheduled to be held at Mukkam in the Thiruvambadi assembly constituency in Kozhikode district. Following this, receptions are planned in Karulai, Wandoor, and Edavanna at different intervals in the afternoon, highlighting a packed schedule for the new MP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024