Youth Congress Protests Against Silence on Priest Attacks

Youth Congress activists protested in front of Union Minister Suresh Gopi's office, criticizing his silence on an alleged attack on Christian priests in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The protest was met with police resistance and water cannons. Political figures have shown solidarity with the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:38 IST
Activists from the Youth Congress organized a protest march on Saturday targeting the office of Union Minister Suresh Gopi. The protest was a response to Gopi's silence on a reported attack against Christian priests in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, believed to be carried out by right-wing groups.

Despite being blocked by police barricades, many volunteers participated, alleging that Gopi neglected to condemn the attack, even though one victim is from his constituency. While other political figures voiced their concern, Gopi's absence of commentary was notable.

The protest saw heightened tensions as activists tried to push forward, prompting police to use water cannons. Officials reported no injuries, and the situation is under control. Political leaders, including V D Satheesan and K Rajan, have visited the victims, extending government support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

