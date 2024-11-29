Left Menu

PM Modi Slams Congress' Long-Standing 'Shop of Lies'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a blistering attack on the Congress party, accusing them of misleading citizens with lies and rumors to regain power. Speaking in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, PM Modi urged BJP supporters to remain vigilant and expose falsehoods to protect constitutional democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/X@BJP4India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery critique on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Congress party, accusing them of considering political power as their 'birthright' and failing to secure control at the central level for a decade. Addressing BJP workers in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, PM Modi alleged that Congress has been misleading the public and plotting against the country out of frustration.

PM Modi encouraged his party's members to stay vigilant and raise awareness to uncover these alleged deceptions. He pointed out that although political opposition is natural, recent changes signal a deviation from democratic norms. He cautioned that the Congress, angry at not being in power, is misleading citizens, urging BJP supporters to expose these falsehoods.

The Prime Minister further criticized the opposition's 'Chowkidar' remarks and accused them of fabricating lies to regain power. He highlighted the BJP's accomplishments in Odisha, attributing the party's historic legislative win to its continued outreach and affinity with Odisha's people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

