KL Rahul's Heroic Knock Powers Delhi Capitals to Victory Against RCB

KL Rahul's exceptional innings steered the Delhi Capitals to triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a tense encounter at the M Chinnaswammy Stadium. Rahul's 93 in just 53 balls was instrumental in achieving a successful chase, reinforcing Delhi's undefeated status in the IPL 2025.

Former cricketer Mark Boucher, speaking on 'Match Centre Live' on JioHotstar, praised Rahul's innings as superior to his previous masterclass against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. The performance was rendered even more significant as it took place in Bengaluru, Rahul's hometown, where he has a storied past with RCB.

Despite a rocky start, the Capitals, powered by Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam's bowling, limited RCB to 163/7. A formidable partnership between Rahul and Tristan Stubbs then paved the way for a convincing DC victory, strengthening their hold on second place in the league standings.

