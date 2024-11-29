Left Menu

Romania's Presidential Election Uncertainty: Political Turmoil Looms

Romania's top court has postponed its decision on whether to annul the first round of the presidential election until December 2. The far-right candidate Calin Georgescu leads, and allegations of interference have surfaced. Political chaos ensues as the nation prepares for parliamentary elections.

Updated: 29-11-2024 20:46 IST
Amidst swirling suspicions of election interference, Romania's top court has delayed its decision on annulling the first round of the presidential vote to December 2. This announcement follows a shocking election result and comes as Romanians brace for Sunday's parliamentary elections.

Far-right candidate Calin Georgescu emerged as the frontrunner, securing a place in the December 8 run-off. His potential victory threatens to destabilize Romania's political landscape and its pro-Western orientation. Romanian authorities have cited evidence of campaign meddling, prompting intense scrutiny over the results.

The Constitutional Court has ordered a vote recount while considering a request for annulment. Electoral Commission Chief Toni Grebla noted the possibility of rerunning the first round. Meanwhile, polling data indicates growing support for right-wing factions, heightening political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

