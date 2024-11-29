Opposition Faces Modi's Constitution Critique Amidst Global Political Developments

In a fiery address on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused opposition parties of spreading false propaganda against his government and undermining the Constitution and democracy. His remarks come as political tensions escalate globally.

In India, disputes over the Sambhal mosque continue as prayers proceed under heavy security, while a Maharashtra government formation faces delays. The Supreme Court has halted proceedings in the Sambhal case, urging peace and harmony.

Internationally, UK lawmakers have taken a historic step by voting for an assisted dying bill for terminally ill patients, signaling potentially profound ethical and legal shifts. In Bangladesh-India relations, accusations of 'double standards' on minority protection have emerged, intensifying diplomatic friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)