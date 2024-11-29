Left Menu

Opposition Faces Modi's Constitution Critique Amidst Global Political Developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses opposition parties of undermining the Constitution. Tensions rise over Sambhal mosque disputes and minority protection in Bangladesh. Maharashtra government formation is delayed, while UK moves forward with an assisted dying bill. Raj Kundra is implicated in a money laundering investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:18 IST
Opposition Faces Modi's Constitution Critique Amidst Global Political Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused opposition parties of spreading false propaganda against his government and undermining the Constitution and democracy. His remarks come as political tensions escalate globally.

In India, disputes over the Sambhal mosque continue as prayers proceed under heavy security, while a Maharashtra government formation faces delays. The Supreme Court has halted proceedings in the Sambhal case, urging peace and harmony.

Internationally, UK lawmakers have taken a historic step by voting for an assisted dying bill for terminally ill patients, signaling potentially profound ethical and legal shifts. In Bangladesh-India relations, accusations of 'double standards' on minority protection have emerged, intensifying diplomatic friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024