Left Menu

Impasse in Manipur: No Breakthrough in Tripartite Talks

Talks between the Centre, Manipur government, and the United Naga Council over rolling back the creation of seven districts in 2016 ended without resolution. The UNC demands a reversion, while the Manipur government did not present a concrete proposal. Discussions are set to continue next January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 30-11-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 00:26 IST
Impasse in Manipur: No Breakthrough in Tripartite Talks
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial development, the tripartite talks between the Centre, Manipur government, and the United Naga Council ended without a breakthrough, as officials confirmed on Friday.

The discussions, held in the Senapati district, revolved around the UNC's demand to reverse the creation of seven districts initiated in 2016 under the then Congress-led government.

The meeting ended on a mutual note for continued dialogue aimed at a political solution, with the next talks scheduled for the last week of January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024