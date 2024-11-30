Impasse in Manipur: No Breakthrough in Tripartite Talks
Talks between the Centre, Manipur government, and the United Naga Council over rolling back the creation of seven districts in 2016 ended without resolution. The UNC demands a reversion, while the Manipur government did not present a concrete proposal. Discussions are set to continue next January.
In a crucial development, the tripartite talks between the Centre, Manipur government, and the United Naga Council ended without a breakthrough, as officials confirmed on Friday.
The discussions, held in the Senapati district, revolved around the UNC's demand to reverse the creation of seven districts initiated in 2016 under the then Congress-led government.
The meeting ended on a mutual note for continued dialogue aimed at a political solution, with the next talks scheduled for the last week of January.
