Impasse in Manipur: No Breakthrough in Tripartite Talks

In a crucial development, the tripartite talks between the Centre, Manipur government, and the United Naga Council ended without a breakthrough, as officials confirmed on Friday.

The discussions, held in the Senapati district, revolved around the UNC's demand to reverse the creation of seven districts initiated in 2016 under the then Congress-led government.

The meeting ended on a mutual note for continued dialogue aimed at a political solution, with the next talks scheduled for the last week of January.

(With inputs from agencies.)