In Tbilisi, police used water cannon and pepper spray on thousands of pro-European protesters after Georgia's ruling party announced a halt to EU accession talks until 2028.

The decision, despite overwhelming public support for EU membership in Georgia, prompted large demonstrations and was met with fierce resistance from both the public and officials.

The ruling party has faced criticism for its authoritarian leanings, with international observers urging continued support for democratic values.

