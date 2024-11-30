Left Menu

Tbilisi Turmoil: Georgia's EU Aspirations on Hold

Thousands of pro-European protesters in Tbilisi clashed with police in response to Georgia's ruling party halting EU accession talks until 2028. The suspension has drawn widespread condemnation from citizens and institutions. The move reflects strained relations with the West and internal political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 01:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 01:47 IST
Tbilisi Turmoil: Georgia's EU Aspirations on Hold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Tbilisi, police used water cannon and pepper spray on thousands of pro-European protesters after Georgia's ruling party announced a halt to EU accession talks until 2028.

The decision, despite overwhelming public support for EU membership in Georgia, prompted large demonstrations and was met with fierce resistance from both the public and officials.

The ruling party has faced criticism for its authoritarian leanings, with international observers urging continued support for democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024