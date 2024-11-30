Biden Addresses Bomb Threats: Collaboration with FBI in Progress
President Joe Biden announced that his administration is coordinating with the FBI concerning recent bomb threats and swatting attempts targeting lawmakers and several of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees.
President Joe Biden has revealed his administration's efforts to collaborate with the FBI following a series of bomb threats and swatting incidents aimed at lawmakers this week.
The threats also extended to some of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks, raising concerns about safety and security measures.
Biden emphasized that federal agencies are actively working to address and mitigate these threats, ensuring the security of elected officials and government appointees.
