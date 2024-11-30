Left Menu

Biden Addresses Bomb Threats: Collaboration with FBI in Progress

President Joe Biden announced that his administration is coordinating with the FBI concerning recent bomb threats and swatting attempts targeting lawmakers and several of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nantucket | Updated: 30-11-2024 02:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 02:17 IST
Biden Addresses Bomb Threats: Collaboration with FBI in Progress
Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden has revealed his administration's efforts to collaborate with the FBI following a series of bomb threats and swatting incidents aimed at lawmakers this week.

The threats also extended to some of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks, raising concerns about safety and security measures.

Biden emphasized that federal agencies are actively working to address and mitigate these threats, ensuring the security of elected officials and government appointees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024