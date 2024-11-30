Swatting Surge: Security Concerns Rock U.S. Politics

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Friday his administration's partnership with the FBI to tackle a recent wave of 'swatting' and bomb threats, which this week targeted lawmakers and incoming Trump's cabinet picks.

Among those threatened were Rep. Seth Magaziner from Rhode Island and six Connecticut Democratic lawmakers, who reported bomb threats to their homes over Thanksgiving. Fortunately, no explosives were discovered.

Nominees Pete Hegseth and Lee Zeldin also faced 'swatting' incidents, a growing trend of fake reports intended to cause panic and provoke a police response. Despite these challenges, House Democrats remain committed to their duties, as stated by leader Hakeem Jeffries.

(With inputs from agencies.)