Swatting Surge: Security Concerns Rock U.S. Politics

The Biden administration is collaborating with the FBI to respond to a surge in 'swatting' and bomb threats targeting lawmakers and Trump cabinet nominees. Despite the threats, no explosive devices were found. Biden and Trump continue to communicate during the transition period.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Friday his administration's partnership with the FBI to tackle a recent wave of 'swatting' and bomb threats, which this week targeted lawmakers and incoming Trump's cabinet picks.

Among those threatened were Rep. Seth Magaziner from Rhode Island and six Connecticut Democratic lawmakers, who reported bomb threats to their homes over Thanksgiving. Fortunately, no explosives were discovered.

Nominees Pete Hegseth and Lee Zeldin also faced 'swatting' incidents, a growing trend of fake reports intended to cause panic and provoke a police response. Despite these challenges, House Democrats remain committed to their duties, as stated by leader Hakeem Jeffries.

