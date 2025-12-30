Successful Repairs Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Lead by IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on Monday that power line repairs near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have concluded successfully. Director General Rafael Grossi led the efforts, ensuring the critical infrastructure was restored without hindrance.

Following a temporary local ceasefire arranged by the IAEA, repairs commenced under careful monitoring by an international team. The ceasefire was crucial for the uninterrupted completion of this delicate task.

The agency worked diligently to facilitate these repairs, which were projected to span several days, marking a significant step in maintaining the safety operations of the Zaporizhzhia facility.