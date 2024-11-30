Left Menu

Sinn Fein's Narrow Path to Victory Amid Coalition Challenges

Ireland's main opposition party, Sinn Fein, is poised to win the most votes in the general election by a thin margin. Despite its lead, the center-right rivals Fine Gael and Fianna Fail may form a coalition without Sinn Fein, replicating the post-2020 election scenario.

Sinn Fein, Ireland's main opposition party, appears set to claim the largest share of votes in the latest general election, according to exit polls. The left-wing party achieved 21.1% of the vote, narrowly surpassing the center-right Fine Gael, led by Simon Harris, which recorded 21.0%, and Fianna Fail at 19.5%.

Despite Sinn Fein's anticipated success, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have reiterated their intention to form a coalition excluding Sinn Fein, similar to their strategy after the 2020 election when Sinn Fein also emerged as the popular vote leader. Finance Minister Jack Chambers of Fianna Fail emphasized the unchanged stance of excluding Sinn Fein from government.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail might secure a majority by collaborating with another smaller party. Election dynamics have been notably influenced by Fine Gael's pre-election missteps and the consequent dip in public support, as well as Sinn Fein's fluctuating backing due to its policy stances. The contest remains tightly contested with electoral prospects delicately balanced.

