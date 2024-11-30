Peru's Contentious Mining Permit Extension Sparks Debate

In a late-night decision, Peru's Congress approved a six-month extension to a disputed permit scheme, REINFO, which grants temporary licenses to small-scale informal miners. The initiative, championed by the Energy and Mining Legislative Committee, aims to provide miners with an opportunity to pursue formalization amid widespread criticisms of its misuse.

Critics argue that the REINFO system has been exploited, leading to a surge in illegal mining activities over the past decade. Despite its impending expiration on December 31, the government initially advocated for the cessation of the scheme to curb unauthorized mining. However, the recent congressional decision signifies a temporary reprieve for these informal miners.

The legislation has prompted significant backlash from small-scale miners, mainly gold miners, who have dismissed the extension as insufficient. Protests have erupted, with miners obstructing a major transport route in the south and gathering in front of the legislature in Lima, demanding a two-year extension of REINFO.

