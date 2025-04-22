Left Menu

Nigeria Automates Expatriate Residence Permits

Nigeria will automate its expatriate residence permit process from May 1, aiming to expedite approvals, reduce corruption, and improve efficiency. The new system will streamline applications, enhance security checks, and tackle misuse of expatriate quotas. The reforms follow other recent initiatives to modernize immigration processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:19 IST
Nigeria Automates Expatriate Residence Permits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant step towards modernizing its immigration processes, Nigeria announces that its expatriate residence permit system will undergo full automation starting May 1. This transition is designed to quicken approval times and minimize corruption, according to Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Critics have long pointed out that the current system for obtaining the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Cards (CERPAC) in Nigeria is cumbersome and prone to abuse. The manual process required visits to banks and physical submission of documents, dragging out approvals for foreigners living or working in Africa's most populous nation.

With the new online system, everything from applications to verification will be conducted digitally, integrating security features like QR-coded copies to check criminal records. Additionally, reforms will address the misuse of expatriate quotas, ensuring these are only granted for roles that require skills unavailable locally, while also implementing an insurance scheme for foreign workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025