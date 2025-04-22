Nigeria Automates Expatriate Residence Permits

In a significant step towards modernizing its immigration processes, Nigeria announces that its expatriate residence permit system will undergo full automation starting May 1. This transition is designed to quicken approval times and minimize corruption, according to Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Critics have long pointed out that the current system for obtaining the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Cards (CERPAC) in Nigeria is cumbersome and prone to abuse. The manual process required visits to banks and physical submission of documents, dragging out approvals for foreigners living or working in Africa's most populous nation.

With the new online system, everything from applications to verification will be conducted digitally, integrating security features like QR-coded copies to check criminal records. Additionally, reforms will address the misuse of expatriate quotas, ensuring these are only granted for roles that require skills unavailable locally, while also implementing an insurance scheme for foreign workers.

