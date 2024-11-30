Shiv Sena Stands Firm on Home Department Demand Amid Maharashtra Coalition Tensions

Sanjay Shirsat, a Shiv Sena leader, has underscored the necessity for his party to secure the significant home department in the new Maharashtra government. This comes as reports emerge of attempts to marginalize caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing PTI, Shirsat elaborated on Shinde's achievements and asserted that, with extra tenure, Shinde could have contributed more effectively as Chief Minister. Shirsat emphasized that the home department should remain with Shiv Sena, typically assigned to the deputy chief minister, stirring potential coalition frictions.

The election results have deepened rifts among Mahayuti allies — BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis retains the home portfolio. Amid this, Shinde's popular image and welfare initiatives have strengthened his and Mahayuti's position, despite BJP aiming for the chief minister role.

(With inputs from agencies.)