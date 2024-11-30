Left Menu

Shiv Sena Stands Firm on Home Department Demand Amid Maharashtra Coalition Tensions

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat emphasized the party's demand for the home department in the upcoming Maharashtra government amid rising tensions with the BJP. Despite Sanjay Shinde's acceptance of his caretaker role, internal disputes are apparent as the BJP eyes the chief minister's post based on their electoral success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 30-11-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 09:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Shirsat, a Shiv Sena leader, has underscored the necessity for his party to secure the significant home department in the new Maharashtra government. This comes as reports emerge of attempts to marginalize caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing PTI, Shirsat elaborated on Shinde's achievements and asserted that, with extra tenure, Shinde could have contributed more effectively as Chief Minister. Shirsat emphasized that the home department should remain with Shiv Sena, typically assigned to the deputy chief minister, stirring potential coalition frictions.

The election results have deepened rifts among Mahayuti allies — BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis retains the home portfolio. Amid this, Shinde's popular image and welfare initiatives have strengthened his and Mahayuti's position, despite BJP aiming for the chief minister role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

