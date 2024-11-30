Bolsonaro and Allies Accused of Coup Plot: Brazil's Turbulent Political Scandal

In late November, Brazil's Federal Police accused former President Jair Bolsonaro and 36 others of orchestrating a coup to keep the far-right leader in power. The allegations are detailed in an 884-page report, which outlines a comprehensive strategy involving misinformation and efforts to manipulate the electoral process.

The coup plan allegedly involved spreading false information about Brazil's electronic voting system, pressuring military leadership, and inciting social unrest. Authorities argue that the narrative of a potentially compromised election was used to galvanize public support for Bolsonaro, leading to significant street demonstrations.

Among the contentious points, police discovered a draft decree intended to suspend Brazil's top electoral court. The document was reportedly presented to military leaders, although resistance from certain factions within the army and air force stalled the plot. Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet now faces the critical decision of whether to move forward with charges.

