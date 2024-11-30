Power Play and Polls: Unprecedented Allegations in Maharashtra Elections
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar accuses misuse of power and money in Maharashtra elections. He highlights concerns about alleged EVM manipulation, with activist Baba Adhav protesting. The Mahayuti alliance won most seats amid these claims, stirring debates on democratic practices in the state.
In a stirring development, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has accused the misuse of power and financial resources in the Maharashtra elections, marking unprecedented interference.
Speaking after meeting activist Dr. Baba Adhav, Pawar noted ongoing protests over alleged EVM misuse, a claim echoed by opposition parties amid the Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory.
Pawar emphasized the severity of the allegations, cautioning that such practices threaten parliamentary democracy, while urging collective action to uphold electoral integrity.
