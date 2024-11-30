Power Play and Polls: Unprecedented Allegations in Maharashtra Elections

In a stirring development, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has accused the misuse of power and financial resources in the Maharashtra elections, marking unprecedented interference.

Speaking after meeting activist Dr. Baba Adhav, Pawar noted ongoing protests over alleged EVM misuse, a claim echoed by opposition parties amid the Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory.

Pawar emphasized the severity of the allegations, cautioning that such practices threaten parliamentary democracy, while urging collective action to uphold electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)