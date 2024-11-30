Left Menu

Power Play and Polls: Unprecedented Allegations in Maharashtra Elections

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar accuses misuse of power and money in Maharashtra elections. He highlights concerns about alleged EVM manipulation, with activist Baba Adhav protesting. The Mahayuti alliance won most seats amid these claims, stirring debates on democratic practices in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:17 IST
Power Play and Polls: Unprecedented Allegations in Maharashtra Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring development, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has accused the misuse of power and financial resources in the Maharashtra elections, marking unprecedented interference.

Speaking after meeting activist Dr. Baba Adhav, Pawar noted ongoing protests over alleged EVM misuse, a claim echoed by opposition parties amid the Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory.

Pawar emphasized the severity of the allegations, cautioning that such practices threaten parliamentary democracy, while urging collective action to uphold electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024