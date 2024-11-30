RSP Raises Hackles Over EVM 'Irregularities'
The Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), once aligned with the BJP, is now questioning the integrity of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Maharashtra elections. RSP's Mahadev Jankar claims votes were manipulated favoring Mahayuti candidates, advocating for a return to paper ballots to preserve democracy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), previously a partner of the BJP-led coalition, is casting doubt on the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in Maharashtra's recent elections.
Mahadev Jankar, RSP's chief, accused that votes meant for his party were diverted to Mahayuti candidates, contributing to their overwhelming victory.
Jankar emphasized potential EVM vulnerabilities and urged for a return to paper ballots on democratic grounds, highlighting suspicious vote counts for RSP candidates like Sunil Bandgar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Anurag Thakur Urges Jharkhand to Break Free from 'Infiltrator' Influence: A Call for BJP Support
BJP Accuses Infiltrators of Targeting Tribal Women in Jharkhand
BJP confident of winning 2/3rd of 43 seats that went to polls in Jharkhand in first phase: Rajnath Singh.
BJP Slams JMM-Congress for 'Appeasement Politics' in Jharkhand
Ours is 'mohabbat ki dukan', they have 'nafrat ka bazar', we can eliminate BJP's 'hate and violence' through love: Rahul Gandhi.