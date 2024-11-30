RSP Raises Hackles Over EVM 'Irregularities'

The Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), previously a partner of the BJP-led coalition, is casting doubt on the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in Maharashtra's recent elections.

Mahadev Jankar, RSP's chief, accused that votes meant for his party were diverted to Mahayuti candidates, contributing to their overwhelming victory.

Jankar emphasized potential EVM vulnerabilities and urged for a return to paper ballots on democratic grounds, highlighting suspicious vote counts for RSP candidates like Sunil Bandgar.

