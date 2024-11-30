Left Menu

Delhi's Infrastructure Crisis: AAP's Internal Dispute Unfolds

AAP leader Swati Maliwal accuses Delhi CM Atishi of neglecting infrastructure in her own constituency. Maliwal highlights poor road conditions and urges Atishi to address public grievances. Meanwhile, Atishi claims there's a conspiracy to halt AAP's progress and blames external political forces for disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:40 IST
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Swati Maliwal has voiced serious concerns regarding the infrastructure in Delhi, directly pointing fingers at Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. Maliwal criticized the deplorable state of the roads, noting her observations during a visit to Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha, Atishi's home constituency.

Maliwal highlighted the widespread issues across both affluent neighborhoods and impoverished slums, where broken roads and garbage piles have become commonplace. She underscored the safety hazards posed to residents, emphasizing the challenges faced during medical emergencies. Maliwal, an active figure in Delhi's socio-political landscape for two decades, expressed disbelief over the current conditions.

Calling for immediate action, Maliwal urged CM Atishi to connect with her constituents and ameliorate their hardships. Concurrently, Chief Minister Atishi alleged political sabotage aimed at AAP's leadership, citing past attempts to obstruct party initiatives and discredit Arvind Kejriwal's administration through arrest and disruptive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

