Congress Faces Internal Strife: Bunty Shelke and Nana Patole Controversy

The Maharashtra Congress unit has demanded an explanation from Bunty Shelke after he labeled party chief Nana Patole as an ''RSS agent.'' This conflict emerged after Shelke's assembly poll defeat to BJP's Pravin Datke. Shelke must clarify within two days or face consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:42 IST
The Maharashtra Congress unit has issued a notice to party candidate Bunty Shelke, seeking an explanation over his controversial remarks against state unit chief Nana Patole. Shelke, who recently lost the Nagpur Central assembly seat to BJP's Pravin Datke, accused Patole of being an ''RSS agent.''

The Congress has demanded Shelke to clarify his statements within two days, warning of suspension from the party if the allegations remain unaddressed. The confrontation stems from a contentious assembly poll where Shelke faced defeat by a margin of approximately 12,000 votes.

During the election campaign, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra conducted a road show to garner support for Shelke. Despite these efforts, the ruling Mahayuti coalition secured a landslide victory, capturing 230 seats and leaving the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi with just 46.

