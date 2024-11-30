Georgia at Crossroads: EU Dreams Freeze Amid Protests
Georgia faces intense protests after the government halted its EU accession talks, citing EU 'blackmail.' Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze vows to prevent a revolution, drawing parallels to Ukraine's Maidan. Public support for EU membership is strong. Protests persist, with high-profile figures condemning the decision.
Georgia's political landscape is in turmoil as protests erupt following the government's decision to freeze EU accession talks. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has vowed to prevent any revolutionary scenarios, dismissing opposition efforts as akin to Ukraine's Maidan protests.
Public sentiment heavily favors EU membership. Opinion polls show widespread dissatisfaction with the halt in talks, which has triggered significant unrest in the country. Hundreds have taken to the streets in Tbilisi, with reports of violent clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement.
The situation is further complicated by Georgian Dream's political alignment. The party, spearheaded by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, faces scrutiny over its pro-Russian tendencies. The EU's criticism over contentious policies and deteriorating ties adds to the unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
