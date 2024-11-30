Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Vows to Champion Wayanad's Voice in Parliament

Wayanad's newly-elected representative, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, made significant remarks during her two-day visit to Kerala, taking a strong stance against the BJP's political strategies.

Priyanka, comparing the BJP's actions to natural disasters, argued that the ruling party bypasses democratic norms in its conduct. She urged for attention towards institutions and the need for a fair judiciary.

She assured Wayanad's constituents of her dedication to their needs and overcoming their local challenges, such as human-animal conflict and improving healthcare and education services.

