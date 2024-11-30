Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Vows to Champion Wayanad's Voice in Parliament
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during her visit to Kerala, criticized the BJP for undermining democratic norms and vowed to represent Wayanad voices strongly in Parliament. She emphasized the need for fair institutions and assured constituents of her commitment to resolving local issues and safeguarding democratic values.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Wayanad's newly-elected representative, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, made significant remarks during her two-day visit to Kerala, taking a strong stance against the BJP's political strategies.
Priyanka, comparing the BJP's actions to natural disasters, argued that the ruling party bypasses democratic norms in its conduct. She urged for attention towards institutions and the need for a fair judiciary.
She assured Wayanad's constituents of her dedication to their needs and overcoming their local challenges, such as human-animal conflict and improving healthcare and education services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds DAJGUA and Adivasi Rights: Congress Accuses Center of Hypocrisy
PM Modi Accuses Congress of Exploiting Poverty for Political Gains
Tensions Rise in Congress as Trump Lays Down Gauntlet with Cabinet Picks
We are protecting Constitution, BJP trying to dump it in trash bin, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand.
For 70 years, Congress obstructed construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, Modi ji built it: Amit Shah at rally in Maharashtra’s Hingoli.