Vasundhara Raje Criticizes Congress' Stance on Renaming Scheme

In a recent address, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje criticized the Congress party for its opposition to the renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Raje emphasized that the scheme was reformed and renamed as G Ram G under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. According to Raje, the Congress party's issue seems to be with the inclusion of the word 'Ram'. "For us, 'Ram' is life," she stated at the women's conference held in Dudhalia village, marking two years of the state government.

Raje also reflected on initiatives started during her tenure, highlighting 50% reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions and provisions for capital punishment in cases of sexual crimes against minors. The former chief minister noted her administration's efforts in empowering women through the Bhamashah scheme, which made women the head of households, and other measures providing bicycles, scooters, and sanitary napkins to girl students.

She praised the current Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for accelerating the implementation of these initiatives. Raje also acknowledged the legacy of former Chief Minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, applauding his vision of Antyodaya, which she carried forward and which continues to be developed under Sharma's leadership.

