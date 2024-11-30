HD Kumaraswamy Asserts Janata Dal (Secular) as a Political Force Beyond Regional Boundaries

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, on Saturday, reaffirmed the strength and influence of the Janata Dal (Secular), claiming that not even a reincarnation of Congress leaders could undermine his party. He emphasized that JD(S) should not be pigeonholed as merely regional but seen as a formidable political entity.

During his visit to Channapatna, he expressed gratitude to supporters from the JD(S) and BJP who rallied behind Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the recent by-elections. The by-election was not originally part of their plans, but according to Kumaraswamy, they faced it boldly. Despite the setback of JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, defeated by BJP turncoat CP Yogeshwara with a considerable margin, Kumaraswamy assured party loyalists that their resolve remains strong.

Kumaraswamy conveyed that the party aims to expand its influence across Karnataka under Nikhil's leadership and is preparing for a full-scale organizational initiative starting from Sankranti. Taking a critical stance against the current state's healthcare system, Kumaraswamy lambasted the Congress government for neglect and mismanagement, highlighting the dire conditions at KC General Hospital and unfortunate incidents at Ballari Government District Hospital, challenging them to address these pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)