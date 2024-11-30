Trump Demands BRICS Loyalty to the Dollar
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has called on BRICS member countries to pledge against creating or supporting a new currency to replace the U.S. dollar. He threatened 100% tariffs on non-compliant countries, emphasizing the importance of the dollar in international trade.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump issued a stern warning to BRICS member countries on Saturday, demanding they pledge allegiance to the U.S. dollar.
In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump declared that any effort to create a new currency or back one to replace the dollar would result in 100% tariffs.
This strong message underscored Trump's commitment to maintaining the dominance of the U.S. dollar in international trade, challenging any nations considering alternative economic strategies.
