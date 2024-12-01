Trump's Controversial Nominee for Ambassador to France
President-elect Donald Trump has announced his desire to appoint real estate developer Charles Kushner, father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as the ambassador to France. Charles Kushner, founder of Kushner Companies and a former prisoner convicted of tax evasion and witness tampering, was pardoned by Trump in 2020.
In a surprising move, President-elect Donald Trump revealed his intentions to appoint Charles Kushner, a seasoned real estate developer and the father of Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as the ambassador to France. Trump's announcement, made on Truth Social, praised Charles Kushner as a 'tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker.'
Charles Kushner, who founded the real estate firm Kushner Companies, has a past tarnished by legal troubles. In December 2020, Trump pardoned him after he had previously pleaded guilty to tax evasion and illegal campaign contributions, stemming from a scandal involving an intimidation scheme against his brother-in-law.
The proposed appointment comes amidst a backdrop of controversy, as Charles Kushner's legal issues have been a stain on his track record, even drawing harsh criticism from figures like Chris Christie, the former US attorney for New Jersey. Notably, Trump's connections to the Kushner family have long been cemented, notably through the marriage of their children, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, in 2009.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shanghai's Real Estate Tax Reductions: A Revival Strategy?
European Stocks Lifted by Miners and Real Estate Rebound
HBits Unveils Prime Investment Opportunity in Mumbai's Commercial Real Estate
Noida’s Real Estate Market Soars Amid Infrastructure Growth
Indian Real Estate Set to Break Records with $11 Billion Equity Surge