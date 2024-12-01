Trump's Controversial Nominee for Ambassador to France

In a surprising move, President-elect Donald Trump revealed his intentions to appoint Charles Kushner, a seasoned real estate developer and the father of Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as the ambassador to France. Trump's announcement, made on Truth Social, praised Charles Kushner as a 'tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker.'

Charles Kushner, who founded the real estate firm Kushner Companies, has a past tarnished by legal troubles. In December 2020, Trump pardoned him after he had previously pleaded guilty to tax evasion and illegal campaign contributions, stemming from a scandal involving an intimidation scheme against his brother-in-law.

The proposed appointment comes amidst a backdrop of controversy, as Charles Kushner's legal issues have been a stain on his track record, even drawing harsh criticism from figures like Chris Christie, the former US attorney for New Jersey. Notably, Trump's connections to the Kushner family have long been cemented, notably through the marriage of their children, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, in 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)