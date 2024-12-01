Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Nominee for Ambassador to France

President-elect Donald Trump has announced his desire to appoint real estate developer Charles Kushner, father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as the ambassador to France. Charles Kushner, founder of Kushner Companies and a former prisoner convicted of tax evasion and witness tampering, was pardoned by Trump in 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 01-12-2024 02:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 02:21 IST
Trump's Controversial Nominee for Ambassador to France

In a surprising move, President-elect Donald Trump revealed his intentions to appoint Charles Kushner, a seasoned real estate developer and the father of Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as the ambassador to France. Trump's announcement, made on Truth Social, praised Charles Kushner as a 'tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker.'

Charles Kushner, who founded the real estate firm Kushner Companies, has a past tarnished by legal troubles. In December 2020, Trump pardoned him after he had previously pleaded guilty to tax evasion and illegal campaign contributions, stemming from a scandal involving an intimidation scheme against his brother-in-law.

The proposed appointment comes amidst a backdrop of controversy, as Charles Kushner's legal issues have been a stain on his track record, even drawing harsh criticism from figures like Chris Christie, the former US attorney for New Jersey. Notably, Trump's connections to the Kushner family have long been cemented, notably through the marriage of their children, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, in 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024