Left Menu

Milkipur Bypoll: A Battle for Political Supremacy

The Milkipur bypoll in Ayodhya presents a fresh battleground for the BJP and the Samajwadi Party. While the BJP aims to unite voters under its Hindu unity slogan, the SP leverages its inclusive 'PDA' strategy. With a large segment of Dalit voters, the election outcome hinges on caste dynamics and political alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-12-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 11:46 IST
Milkipur Bypoll: A Battle for Political Supremacy
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Ayodhya heats up as the bypoll for the Milkipur seat looms. The ruling BJP, keen to maintain its dominance, faces a strong challenge from the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP is counting on unity campaigns, whilst the SP banks on its 'PDA' strategy targeting OBCs, Dalits, and minorities.

In a region where Dalit votes could be decisive, political pundits suggest that securing the allegiance of these votes, alongside Brahmins, Kshatriyas, and other OBCs, will be essential for victory. The backdrop of the upcoming election sees former MLA Awadhesh Prasad stepping down for newly elected MP, his focus shifting as his son carries the SP flag.

With dates pending from the Election Commission, the strategic focus remains on engaging with critical voter demographics. Both parties are eager to demonstrate their commitment to development, safety, and a break from divisive politics, as they maneuver for control of this influential constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024