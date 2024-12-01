Milkipur Bypoll: A Battle for Political Supremacy

The political landscape in Ayodhya heats up as the bypoll for the Milkipur seat looms. The ruling BJP, keen to maintain its dominance, faces a strong challenge from the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP is counting on unity campaigns, whilst the SP banks on its 'PDA' strategy targeting OBCs, Dalits, and minorities.

In a region where Dalit votes could be decisive, political pundits suggest that securing the allegiance of these votes, alongside Brahmins, Kshatriyas, and other OBCs, will be essential for victory. The backdrop of the upcoming election sees former MLA Awadhesh Prasad stepping down for newly elected MP, his focus shifting as his son carries the SP flag.

With dates pending from the Election Commission, the strategic focus remains on engaging with critical voter demographics. Both parties are eager to demonstrate their commitment to development, safety, and a break from divisive politics, as they maneuver for control of this influential constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)