Mehbooba Mufti's Call for Unity Against Sectarian Forces
Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party, emphasizes the secular nature of the majority of Hindus in India and warns against divisive forces. She criticizes the current government for its failures and calls for unity to prevent a repeat of past religious tensions.
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti urged for a unified resistance against forces attempting to divide citizens along religious lines, warning of a scenario reminiscent of the 1947 riots. She praised leaders like Gandhi and Nehru for fostering a united nation.
Mufti criticized the government, led by the BJP, for failing to deliver essential services and accused it of distracting the populace with religious controversies, citing incidents like the scrutiny of mosques for finding temples beneath.
She highlighted the secular nature of the majority of Indians and equated sectarian hostility in India with the oppression of Hindus in Bangladesh, warning of dire consequences for ignoring secular principles. Calling for support in upcoming elections, she asked citizens to support PDP candidates to counter half-government rule in Jammu and Kashmir.
