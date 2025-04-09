Shirdi's Ram Navami Utsav: Rs 4.26 Crore Collected, Celebrating Unity
The Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust collected Rs 4.26 crore during the Ram Navami Utsav in Shirdi, with over 2.5 lakh devotees visiting. A display of communal harmony was seen in Nagpur, where the Muslim Sewa Samiti participated in celebrations. Leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari also attended events.
In a resounding success, the Ram Navami Utsav in Shirdi resulted in the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust collecting Rs 4.26 crore, as confirmed by Deputy Chief Executive Officer Bhimraj Darade. With over 2.5 lakh devotees flocking to the town from across the globe, donations surged to Rs 1.67 crore in cash.
The event, spanning from April 5 to 7, attracted international devotees celebrating Lord Rama's birth. Meanwhile, in a notable gesture of communal harmony in Nagpur, members of the Muslim Sewa Samiti showered flower petals on the Shobha Yatra, a tradition they've embraced since 1993 to highlight societal brotherhood.
Nagpur, celebrated as a city of unity, saw participation from key figures such as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Their involvement underscored the collective spirit of the Ram Navami festivities, reinforcing messages of peace and togetherness.
