MNS Leader Avinash Jadhav Resigns Over Election Defeat

Avinash Jadhav, a prominent leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has stepped down from his role as the chief of Thane and Palghar districts. His resignation comes in the wake of the party's dismal performance in the recent assembly elections.

Jadhav faced defeat in the Thane assembly constituency, losing to the Bharatiya Janata Party's incumbent MLA, Sanjay Kelkar. In a statement, Jadhav took responsibility for the MNS's significant losses in Thane and Palghar districts.

The MNS, which fielded 125 candidates across Maharashtra, did not manage to secure a single seat, leading to introspection and leadership shake-ups within the party.

