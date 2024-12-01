Trump's Controversial Cabinet: Key Picks and Policy Implications

President-elect Donald Trump has unveiled his cabinet choices, featuring a mix of hedge fund investors, former politicians, and media personalities. This lineup represents a sharp pivot in several key policy areas, particularly in defense, health, and intelligence.

For Treasury Secretary, Trump has picked Scott Bessent, renowned for his hedge fund background. Bessent is expected to wield significant influence over economic policy, despite his preference for free-market solutions preceding his alignment with Trump's tariff-based strategies.

Pam Bondi has been tapped as Attorney General, tasked with executing Trump's legal agenda, including mass deportations and potential pardons. Bondi's history as Florida's Attorney General and her defense of Trump's election claims cast her as a central figure in shaping national legal policies.

