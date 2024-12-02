AIDS Memorial Quilt Unveiled at the White House

U.S. President Joe Biden, together with First Lady Jill Biden, made history on Sunday by hosting the AIDS Memorial Quilt display at the White House for the first time. The event coincided with World AIDS Day, symbolizing decades of remembrance and advocacy.

In an emotional address, the Bidens, alongside Jeanne White-Grinder—whose son Ryan White fell victim to AIDS in 1990—connected with the audience sharing their own stories of personal loss. President Biden recalled the pain of losing close family members, whilst lauding the undying spirit of those who had fought against AIDS, including Dr. Anthony Fauci.

As the couple walked by the quilt, among the colorful memories and bold names of victims, they reinforced their commitment to combating the epidemic that, according to WHO, has claimed 42.3 million lives globally. Their presence signified solidarity and unity in the ongoing battle against AIDS.

