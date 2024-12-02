Left Menu

AIDS Memorial Quilt Unveiled at the White House

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a display of the AIDS Memorial Quilt at the White House, marking World AIDS Day. They delivered empathetic speeches, reflecting on personal losses and honoring AIDS victims. The event highlighted advocacy efforts and featured Jeanne White-Grinder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 04:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 04:13 IST
AIDS Memorial Quilt Unveiled at the White House

U.S. President Joe Biden, together with First Lady Jill Biden, made history on Sunday by hosting the AIDS Memorial Quilt display at the White House for the first time. The event coincided with World AIDS Day, symbolizing decades of remembrance and advocacy.

In an emotional address, the Bidens, alongside Jeanne White-Grinder—whose son Ryan White fell victim to AIDS in 1990—connected with the audience sharing their own stories of personal loss. President Biden recalled the pain of losing close family members, whilst lauding the undying spirit of those who had fought against AIDS, including Dr. Anthony Fauci.

As the couple walked by the quilt, among the colorful memories and bold names of victims, they reinforced their commitment to combating the epidemic that, according to WHO, has claimed 42.3 million lives globally. Their presence signified solidarity and unity in the ongoing battle against AIDS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024