Biden Hosts Historic AIDS Memorial Display at White House

For the first time in its long history, the AIDS Memorial Quilt was displayed at the White House, hosted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. The event, observing World AIDS Day, gathered survivors, advocates, and family members of AIDS victims.

The Bidens, visibly moved during their speeches, empathized deeply with those who had lost loved ones. Jill Biden reflected on the emotional artistry of the quilt, while President Biden acknowledged the persistence of AIDS advocates and highlighted the enduring legacy of those lost.

Praising the contributions of Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden emphasized the nation's ongoing commitment to combating AIDS. Echoing the sentiment, the Bidens walked hand in hand past sections of the quilt, honoring the 42.3 million lives lost worldwide since the epidemic began.

