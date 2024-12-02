Presidential Pardon: The Controversies Surrounding Hunter Biden

In a decisive move on Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden granted a pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted of making false statements on a gun background check and illegally possessing a firearm, alongside pleading guilty to federal tax charges.

The White House, previously stating no pardon would be considered, cited political targeting by Republicans. Hunter Biden, acknowledging past mistakes tied to addiction, emphasized his recovery journey and unfair prosecution.

President Biden condemned the selective prosecution of his son, attributing it to political motivations aimed at undermining his administration. He called for public understanding regarding his decision, invoking personal and political dimensions.

