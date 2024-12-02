Left Menu

Presidential Pardon: The Controversies Surrounding Hunter Biden

President Joe Biden announced he has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for charges stemming from making false statements and tax issues. Hunter, a recovering addict, claimed political motives behind prosecution. The president stressed Hunter's different treatment by the justice system, urging understanding from the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 07:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 07:11 IST
Presidential Pardon: The Controversies Surrounding Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden

In a decisive move on Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden granted a pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted of making false statements on a gun background check and illegally possessing a firearm, alongside pleading guilty to federal tax charges.

The White House, previously stating no pardon would be considered, cited political targeting by Republicans. Hunter Biden, acknowledging past mistakes tied to addiction, emphasized his recovery journey and unfair prosecution.

President Biden condemned the selective prosecution of his son, attributing it to political motivations aimed at undermining his administration. He called for public understanding regarding his decision, invoking personal and political dimensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024