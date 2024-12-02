Left Menu

Romania's Political Turmoil: PSD's Victory Amid Growing Far-right Influence

Romania's Social Democrats secured the most votes in parliamentary elections, countering a growing far-right movement. The PSD faces a fragmented political landscape, budgetary challenges, and social divisions. With potential pro-Russian influences emerging, coalition talks remain crucial for Romania's future political trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:01 IST
Romania's ruling Social Democrats (PSD) emerged victorious in the latest parliamentary elections, as they successfully opposed a surging far-right faction threatening the country's pro-Western stance. However, the political landscape is now more fragmented than ever, underscoring deep societal rifts.

Despite securing 22.6% of the votes, the PSD faces potential hurdles in forming a government due to significant differences with other parties on reforms and fiscal management. Political analysts foresee complex coalition negotiations, particularly given the fragmented Parliament.

The growing support for far-right elements, some with pro-Russian tendencies, raises concerns about Romania's steadfastness toward Ukraine. As the nation awaits the final presidential election outcome, the PSD's influence in shaping the government will be pivotal, especially amid hints of foreign interference in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

