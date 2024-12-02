National Rally's No-Confidence Stand: A Political Showdown

France faces potential political upheaval as the far-right National Rally (RN) prepares to back a no-confidence motion against the government. This move comes as RN President Jordan Bardella warns of supporting the motion if budget demands are not met by Monday, threatening to topple the current administration.

Speaking on RTL radio, Bardella underscored the seriousness of the situation, emphasizing the party's readiness to act unless a 'last-minute miracle' occurs. The looming decision places significant pressure on Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

RN lawmaker Marine Le Pen has placed Barnier on notice, highlighting the gravity of the budgetary disputes. The government's stability hangs in the balance, with the potential backing of the no-confidence motion marking a pivotal moment in French politics.

