U.S. Border Crossings Drop Amid Tensions: A New Narrative on Immigration

The number of migrants caught illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico and Canada fell in November, contradicting Donald Trump's claims of rampant illegal immigration. The U.S. Border Patrol reported a decline in arrests while tensions rise as Trump suggests tariffs on Mexico and Canada to curb migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In November, U.S. Border Patrol reported a significant decrease in the number of migrants illegally crossing from Mexico and Canada, a trend that challenges claims of out-of-control illegal immigration. A senior U.S. border official highlighted that these figures represent a continuing decline in border arrests, with both Mexico and Canada seeing reductions.

Reportedly, arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border dropped to about 47,000, a stark contrast to the nearly 57,000 in October, marking the lowest monthly count since the height of the COVID pandemic. At the northern border with Canada, illegal crossings also saw a decline, from 1,300 in October to approximately 700 in November.

This comes amidst heightened political rhetoric, as President-elect Donald Trump vows to implement 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, unless they address the issue of unauthorized migration and drug trafficking. Such proposed measures have sparked warnings from Mexican and Canadian leaders, foreshadowing potential trade tensions in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

