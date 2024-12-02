Tommaso Foti Takes Helm as Italy's New EU and Regional Affairs Minister
Tommaso Foti, an ally of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has been appointed as Italy's new EU and regional affairs minister. At 64, Foti will manage EU post-COVID funds and succeeds Raffaele Fitto, who resigned for a European Commission role. Foti has led the Brothers of Italy party in parliament.
Tommaso Foti has been appointed as Italy's new EU and regional affairs minister, as confirmed by political sources on Monday. Foti, a key ally of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, will formally assume the role following a swearing-in ceremony conducted by the Italian president.
In his new position, the 64-year-old minister will oversee Italy's strategic utilization of EU post-COVID funds, a significant responsibility given Italy's substantial share. Foti succeeds Raffaele Fitto, who resigned to become vice-president for Cohesion and Reforms in the new European Commission.
A leader of Meloni's Brothers of Italy party in the lower house of parliament, Foti carries a political legacy as a former activist in the post-fascist MSI party. His appointment marks a key milestone in Meloni's government as it navigates European and regional affairs.
