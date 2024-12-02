Left Menu

Tommaso Foti Takes Helm as Italy's New EU and Regional Affairs Minister

Tommaso Foti, an ally of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has been appointed as Italy's new EU and regional affairs minister. At 64, Foti will manage EU post-COVID funds and succeeds Raffaele Fitto, who resigned for a European Commission role. Foti has led the Brothers of Italy party in parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:19 IST
Tommaso Foti Takes Helm as Italy's New EU and Regional Affairs Minister
  • Country:
  • Italy

Tommaso Foti has been appointed as Italy's new EU and regional affairs minister, as confirmed by political sources on Monday. Foti, a key ally of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, will formally assume the role following a swearing-in ceremony conducted by the Italian president.

In his new position, the 64-year-old minister will oversee Italy's strategic utilization of EU post-COVID funds, a significant responsibility given Italy's substantial share. Foti succeeds Raffaele Fitto, who resigned to become vice-president for Cohesion and Reforms in the new European Commission.

A leader of Meloni's Brothers of Italy party in the lower house of parliament, Foti carries a political legacy as a former activist in the post-fascist MSI party. His appointment marks a key milestone in Meloni's government as it navigates European and regional affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024