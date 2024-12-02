Left Menu

Tommaso Foti Appointed Italy's New EU Affairs Minister Amidst Funding Challenges

Tommaso Foti, a veteran lawmaker and ally of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has been appointed Italy's new EU and regional affairs minister. Foti faces the challenge of effectively managing the EU post-COVID funds, with Italy set to receive a significant share but struggling with its allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:49 IST
Tommaso Foti, a trusted associate of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, was appointed on Monday as Italy's new EU and regional affairs minister. Foti assumes the crucial role of managing and overseeing the use of EU post-COVID funds allocated to Italy, the largest share among EU countries.

Since Meloni's administration began in 2022, the plan was to utilize 108 billion euros from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) by 2024. However, expected spending has been revised down to 59 billion euros this year, reflecting ongoing challenges.

Foti replaces Raffaele Fitto, who resigned to join the European Commission as vice president. This appointment comes as Meloni emphasizes the need for experienced governance over critical EU funds, amidst political changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

