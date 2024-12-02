Left Menu

Punjab Farmers Gear Up for Peaceful March to Delhi

Punjab farmers, led by Sarwan Singh Pandher, plan a peaceful march to Delhi on December 6, advocating for issues like legal MSP guarantees and more. They met with Ambala police to ensure no traffic disruptions. The march reflects ongoing protests and interactions with Haryana's authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ahead of their anticipated march to New Delhi on December 6, a delegation of Punjab farmers, under the leadership of Sarwan Singh Pandher, held a meeting with top Ambala police officials in Haryana on Monday.

Pandher assured authorities that the march would proceed peacefully, with no traffic blockades along the planned route. The meeting, described as cordial, was aimed at clarifying the march's logistics to the police.

The farmers, organized under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha banners, continue their advocacy for a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other farmers' rights. Discussions with the Haryana government suggest conditional support, emphasizing law and order maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

