Punjab Farmers Gear Up for Peaceful March to Delhi

Ahead of their anticipated march to New Delhi on December 6, a delegation of Punjab farmers, under the leadership of Sarwan Singh Pandher, held a meeting with top Ambala police officials in Haryana on Monday.

Pandher assured authorities that the march would proceed peacefully, with no traffic blockades along the planned route. The meeting, described as cordial, was aimed at clarifying the march's logistics to the police.

The farmers, organized under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha banners, continue their advocacy for a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other farmers' rights. Discussions with the Haryana government suggest conditional support, emphasizing law and order maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)