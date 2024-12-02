AAP Strengthens Hold with Three New MLAs in Punjab

Three new AAP MLAs have been sworn into the Punjab Assembly after securing victories in recent bypolls. The ceremony was overseen by Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party showed strong performance by capturing the Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, and Chabbewal assembly segments, while the Congress managed to win the Barnala seat.

Prominent leaders like Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Punjab unit chief Aman Arora were present during the oath-taking. AAP now occupies 94 out of the 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly, marking significant political presence.

