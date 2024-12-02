Germany's New Stand: Scholz's Aid to Ukraine Amidst Political Turmoil

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a new military aid package for Ukraine during a rare visit. He emphasized Germany's unwavering support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Scholz's visit comes at a critical time, with political upheavals in both Germany and the U.S., injecting uncertainty into Ukraine's struggle against advancing Russian forces. Scholz declared a substantial aid package, including military equipment worth 650 million euros.

During the trip, Scholz and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy reviewed collaborative defense efforts, underscoring Germany's role as Ukraine's second-largest weapons supplier. However, Scholz refrained from committing to sending Taurus cruise missiles, citing potential escalation concerns.

