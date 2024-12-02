Political Turmoil: Imran Khan's Party Revises Protest Casualties

Imran Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has amended its previous claim, stating that only 12 of its workers died during the recent Islamabad protests, not hundreds as initially reported.

The demonstrations on November 24 aimed to challenge government decisions, including the reversal of the 26th Amendment. Security forces dispersed the protesters on November 26.

Despite being detained, Khan urged unity among his supporters and expressed his sorrow over the violence. Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court has issued arrest warrants for Khan, his wife, and several party leaders related to the protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)