Political Turmoil: Imran Khan's Party Revises Protest Casualties

Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has revised its claims regarding casualties during protests in Islamabad, confirming 12 deaths instead of hundreds. The protests demanded election mandate restoration and opposed the 26th Amendment. Khan, detained, remains unaware of recent events due to limited information access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:54 IST
  Pakistan

Imran Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has amended its previous claim, stating that only 12 of its workers died during the recent Islamabad protests, not hundreds as initially reported.

The demonstrations on November 24 aimed to challenge government decisions, including the reversal of the 26th Amendment. Security forces dispersed the protesters on November 26.

Despite being detained, Khan urged unity among his supporters and expressed his sorrow over the violence. Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court has issued arrest warrants for Khan, his wife, and several party leaders related to the protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

