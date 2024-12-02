Tension Rises in West Bengal over Bangladesh Crisis

The political environment in West Bengal is heating up following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's demand for UN peacekeeping intervention in Bangladesh. The call comes in response to the ongoing persecution of Hindu minorities and the dwindling population in the neighboring country.

In a clash of political views, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has threatened an indefinite export embargo against the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh. He underscores the importance of defending the rights of Hindus across the border.

The situation throws a stark spotlight on the deep political divisions within the state, with Banerjee and Adhikari both urging the Indian government to take action, albeit through different approaches. The escalating crisis remains a pivotal issue on the political agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)