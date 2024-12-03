Presidential Pardon Sparks Political Debate

In a surprising move, President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, on Monday, citing concerns that political adversaries would not relent in targeting him. This decision comes as Biden faces criticism for potentially placing familial loyalty over national interests.

The White House defended the decision, with spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre arguing that Hunter Biden was unfairly singled out. She highlighted historical precedents of presidential pardons for family members, referencing instances involving past presidents Clinton and Trump.

The pardon has ignited a political firestorm, dividing lawmakers across party lines. While Republicans accused Biden of corruption, Democrats offered mixed reactions, drawing comparisons with previous controversial pardons. The legal filings related to Hunter's tax and gun indictments are now subject to dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)