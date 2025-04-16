Seismic Jolt: Earthquake Rocks Hindu Kush Region

The Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan experienced a seismic event as a magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook the area. The incident was logged by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

According to EMSC data, the earthquake struck at a depth of 121 km. The epicenter was situated 164 km east of Baghlan, a city with approximately 108,000 residents.

The center initially reported the quake with a higher magnitude of 6.4 before updating its records. Such natural occurrences highlight the seismic activities prevalent in the Hindu Kush region.

(With inputs from agencies.)