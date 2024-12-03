Biden's Controversial Pardon: Balancing Justice and Family

President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter for federal crimes has ignited debate within the Democratic Party, reflecting broader tensions surrounding presidential powers.

The pardon attempts to address claims of political bias in Hunter's prosecution, yet it poses challenges to Democrats criticizing Trump, who has faced similar accusations.

While some Democratic figures support Biden's decision, others worry it sets a worrisome precedent as the party braces for Trump's potential return to power in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)