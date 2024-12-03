Biden's African Rail Push: A New Chapter in US-China Rivalry
President Joe Biden arrives in Angola for his first sub-Saharan Africa visit, focusing on the Lobito Corridor railway project. This initiative aims to counter China's influence and boost US engagement in Africa's critical mineral sector. The project is significant for future US-African relations, with bipartisan American support.
President Joe Biden has commenced his much-anticipated trip to sub-Saharan Africa, arriving in Angola to the welcome of thousands. Key during his visit is the Lobito Corridor railway project, part of the US's effort to counter China's growing sway on a continent with over 1.4 billion citizens.
The three-day visit highlights an ambitious redevelopment of railway infrastructure linking Zambia, Congo, and Angola, pivotal for accessing critical minerals vital for electric vehicles and advanced technology. Biden's itinerary also includes a meeting with Angolan President João Lourenço, a stop at the National Slavery Museum, and visits tied to health, agribusiness, and security announcements.
This visit reflects part of a broader strategy initiated under Biden's tenure, aimed at solidifying US-Africa ties amidst shifting geopolitical dynamics. While some express lingering sentiments of Africa being an afterthought, the Lobito project marks a significant step toward balanced US presence in a mineral-rich region crucial to future global industries.
