Left Menu

Biden's African Rail Push: A New Chapter in US-China Rivalry

President Joe Biden arrives in Angola for his first sub-Saharan Africa visit, focusing on the Lobito Corridor railway project. This initiative aims to counter China's influence and boost US engagement in Africa's critical mineral sector. The project is significant for future US-African relations, with bipartisan American support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luanda | Updated: 03-12-2024 01:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 01:46 IST
Biden's African Rail Push: A New Chapter in US-China Rivalry
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • Angola

President Joe Biden has commenced his much-anticipated trip to sub-Saharan Africa, arriving in Angola to the welcome of thousands. Key during his visit is the Lobito Corridor railway project, part of the US's effort to counter China's growing sway on a continent with over 1.4 billion citizens.

The three-day visit highlights an ambitious redevelopment of railway infrastructure linking Zambia, Congo, and Angola, pivotal for accessing critical minerals vital for electric vehicles and advanced technology. Biden's itinerary also includes a meeting with Angolan President João Lourenço, a stop at the National Slavery Museum, and visits tied to health, agribusiness, and security announcements.

This visit reflects part of a broader strategy initiated under Biden's tenure, aimed at solidifying US-Africa ties amidst shifting geopolitical dynamics. While some express lingering sentiments of Africa being an afterthought, the Lobito project marks a significant step toward balanced US presence in a mineral-rich region crucial to future global industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024