U.S. Ramps Up Support for Ukraine with $725 Million Defense Package

The United States is stepping up military support for Ukraine with a $725 million package of weapons and ammunition, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced. This marks a notable increase in aid as President Joe Biden seeks to strengthen Ukraine's defense against Russia before his administration leaves office.

The aid includes Stinger missiles, HIMARS ammunition, drones, and land mines, according to Blinken. This follows a recent report on the Biden administration's intention to bolster Ukraine's defense with significant anti-tank weaponry amidst Russia's ongoing advances.

President-elect Donald Trump is set to reassess U.S. strategy on Ukraine, raising questions about future support. The current package is seen as a strategic move to support Kyiv against Russian aggression and ensure stability as Trump's administration, which plans to recalibrate U.S. involvement, assumes control.

